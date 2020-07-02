All apartments in Dallas
1310 Michigan Avenue
1310 Michigan Avenue

1310 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Michigan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming traditional style house with original red brick and energy efficient windows. Kitchen has built in cabinets and granite counter tops with eat in bar. All white appliances with a new gas range. Kitchen opens up to breakfast bar area that leads outside to the huge fenced backyard. Two bedrooms and One bath with an extra room that can be used as a study, office or third bedroom. Driveway extends well into the back yard. Washer and Dryer not included but hook up available in the breakfast bar area. Pets okay with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1310 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1310 Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1310 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1310 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1310 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

