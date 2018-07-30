1310 Branchwood Pl

Amenities
Grommet Kitchen, Rooftop 3/2.5 Townhouse Dallas - Property Id: 254092
3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the up and coming Cedars neighborhood in South Downtown. Walking distance from Gilley's concert venue, Alamo Drafthouse, and many more local restaurants and bars. Located next to DART's Cedars Station with easy access to the rest of Dallas including Deep Ellum, Downtown, and Uptown.
Rent: $3500/month
Utilities not included
The space
Being the center of downtown Dallas has many perks with walking distance to great bars and eateries. Relax on our 4th floor rooftop and take the city view all in!
AMENITIES:
- WIFI internet hookup ready
- Central air
- Ceiling fans
- TV
- Dishwasher
- Washer / Dryer
- Garage
- Rooftop
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254092
Property Id 254092
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5678768)