1310 Branchwood Pl

Grommet Kitchen, Rooftop 3/2.5 Townhouse Dallas - Property Id: 254092



3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the up and coming Cedars neighborhood in South Downtown. Walking distance from Gilley's concert venue, Alamo Drafthouse, and many more local restaurants and bars. Located next to DART's Cedars Station with easy access to the rest of Dallas including Deep Ellum, Downtown, and Uptown.



Rent: $3500/month

Utilities not included



The space

Being the center of downtown Dallas has many perks with walking distance to great bars and eateries. Relax on our 4th floor rooftop and take the city view all in!



AMENITIES:

- WIFI internet hookup ready

- Central air

- Ceiling fans

- TV

- Dishwasher

- Washer / Dryer

- Garage

- Rooftop

No Pets Allowed



