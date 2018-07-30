All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1310 Branchwood Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1310 Branchwood Pl
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:29 PM

1310 Branchwood Pl

1310 Branchwood Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedars
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1310 Branchwood Pl, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Grommet Kitchen, Rooftop 3/2.5 Townhouse Dallas - Property Id: 254092

3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the up and coming Cedars neighborhood in South Downtown. Walking distance from Gilley's concert venue, Alamo Drafthouse, and many more local restaurants and bars. Located next to DART's Cedars Station with easy access to the rest of Dallas including Deep Ellum, Downtown, and Uptown.

Rent: $3500/month
Utilities not included

The space
Being the center of downtown Dallas has many perks with walking distance to great bars and eateries. Relax on our 4th floor rooftop and take the city view all in!

AMENITIES:
- WIFI internet hookup ready
- Central air
- Ceiling fans
- TV
- Dishwasher
- Washer / Dryer
- Garage
- Rooftop
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254092
Property Id 254092

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5678768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Branchwood Pl have any available units?
1310 Branchwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Branchwood Pl have?
Some of 1310 Branchwood Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Branchwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Branchwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Branchwood Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Branchwood Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1310 Branchwood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Branchwood Pl offers parking.
Does 1310 Branchwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Branchwood Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Branchwood Pl have a pool?
No, 1310 Branchwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Branchwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 1310 Branchwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Branchwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Branchwood Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Village Bend
5454 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University