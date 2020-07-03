1308 Palm Springs Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now..Fully furnished (Unfurnished available for less price) modern town-home located just minutes from Uptown, Downtown, restaurants & bars within walking distance, and that the complex is adjacent to Exall Park. This home features two full bedrooms, 3.5 Baths and private study or den located on first floor. On the second floor the home boast a beautiful spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops, an abundance of cabinetry and SS Appliances. Enjoy panoramic views of the Dallas skyline from the private roof top deck which features a cozy fire-pit perfect for entertaining. Pets on a case by case basis (under 35 pounds) with pet deposit and $25 a month pet fee. Apply, go to our website