Last updated March 4 2020 at 1:26 PM

1308 Palm Springs Lane

1308 Palm Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Palm Springs Lane, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now..Fully furnished (Unfurnished available for less price) modern town-home located just minutes from Uptown, Downtown, restaurants & bars within walking distance, and that the complex is adjacent to Exall Park. This home features two full bedrooms, 3.5 Baths and private study or den located on first floor. On the second floor the home boast a beautiful spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops, an abundance of cabinetry and SS Appliances. Enjoy panoramic views of the Dallas skyline from the private roof top deck which features a cozy fire-pit perfect for entertaining. Pets on a case by case basis (under 35 pounds) with pet deposit and $25 a month pet fee. Apply, go to our website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Palm Springs Lane have any available units?
1308 Palm Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Palm Springs Lane have?
Some of 1308 Palm Springs Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Palm Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Palm Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Palm Springs Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Palm Springs Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Palm Springs Lane offer parking?
No, 1308 Palm Springs Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1308 Palm Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Palm Springs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Palm Springs Lane have a pool?
No, 1308 Palm Springs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Palm Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 1308 Palm Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Palm Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Palm Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.

