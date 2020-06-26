1302 Cedar Hill Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is one of the most amazing homes in the OakCliff area, it is located in the Historic East Kessler Park Neighborhood. It includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 office and formal dinning room, large, nice upstairs living room with large outdoors patio. This is a: "A Must See Home" It was listed in the DFW Deco Modernist Architecture of North Texas and it was on the Fall Home Tour. This home has many wonderful amenities. It is close to walking and biking trails / Bishop Arts District, restaurants and galleries and much more. Very close to Downtown Dallas.