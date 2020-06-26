All apartments in Dallas
1302 Cedar Hill Ave

1302 Cedar Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Cedar Hill Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
East Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is one of the most amazing homes in the OakCliff area, it is located in the Historic East Kessler Park Neighborhood. It includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 office and formal dinning room, large, nice upstairs living room with large outdoors patio. This is a: "A Must See Home" It was listed in the DFW Deco Modernist Architecture of North Texas and it was on the Fall Home Tour. This home has many wonderful amenities. It is close to walking and biking trails / Bishop Arts District, restaurants and galleries and much more. Very close to Downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Cedar Hill Ave have any available units?
1302 Cedar Hill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Cedar Hill Ave have?
Some of 1302 Cedar Hill Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Cedar Hill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Cedar Hill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Cedar Hill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Cedar Hill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Cedar Hill Ave offer parking?
No, 1302 Cedar Hill Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Cedar Hill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 Cedar Hill Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Cedar Hill Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1302 Cedar Hill Ave has a pool.
Does 1302 Cedar Hill Ave have accessible units?
No, 1302 Cedar Hill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Cedar Hill Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Cedar Hill Ave has units with dishwashers.

