All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1292 N Prairie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1292 N Prairie Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:06 AM

1292 N Prairie Avenue

1292 North Prairie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1292 North Prairie Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hip, modern and striking townhome in the heart of Dallas adjacent to Downtown. Contemporary touches throughout as you enter w- concrete floors in the 1st floor bedroom, ½ bath & flex space leading to the fenced backyard patio. Second floor has open kitchen, living and dining offering wood floors w- lots of natural light. Kitchen with clean lines and upgraded finishes include SS, wall mount range hood, decorative shelving, subway tile backsplash and gas cooktop. Family room has a Juliette balcony and wall mounted fireplace. Spend the evenings sipping chardonnay on the rooftop patio on the third level. PLUS 2-car garage! Convenient to Deep Ellum, Uptown, Dallas Farmers Market w- fabulous restaurants & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1292 N Prairie Avenue have any available units?
1292 N Prairie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1292 N Prairie Avenue have?
Some of 1292 N Prairie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1292 N Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1292 N Prairie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1292 N Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1292 N Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1292 N Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1292 N Prairie Avenue offers parking.
Does 1292 N Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1292 N Prairie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1292 N Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1292 N Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1292 N Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1292 N Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1292 N Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1292 N Prairie Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University