1292 N Prairie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Hip, modern and striking townhome in the heart of Dallas adjacent to Downtown. Contemporary touches throughout as you enter w- concrete floors in the 1st floor bedroom, ½ bath & flex space leading to the fenced backyard patio. Second floor has open kitchen, living and dining offering wood floors w- lots of natural light. Kitchen with clean lines and upgraded finishes include SS, wall mount range hood, decorative shelving, subway tile backsplash and gas cooktop. Family room has a Juliette balcony and wall mounted fireplace. Spend the evenings sipping chardonnay on the rooftop patio on the third level. PLUS 2-car garage! Convenient to Deep Ellum, Uptown, Dallas Farmers Market w- fabulous restaurants & shopping.