12640 Coit Rd

Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
================================= Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Custom Undermount Sinks
Kitchen Islands with Pendant Lighting Package
Lofty 9'6 Ceilings
Bright, Open Floor plans
Hardwood-style flooring
Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with in-door features
Full Size Washer and Dryer in Homes
Gigabit Internet Speeds Available
Community Amenities
Resort-style Pool
Fitness Center
Onsite Storage
Dog Retreat with Grooming Station
Top-of-the-line Grill Station
Lounge with Catering Kitchen