All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 12640 Coit Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12640 Coit Rd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

12640 Coit Rd

12640 Coit Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Hillcrest Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12640 Coit Road, Dallas, TX 75243
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
In the apartment hunt?

  Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

================================= Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened.  The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms

Custom Undermount Sinks

Kitchen Islands with Pendant Lighting Package

Lofty 9'6 Ceilings

Bright, Open Floor plans

Hardwood-style flooring

Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with in-door features

Full Size Washer and Dryer in Homes

Gigabit Internet Speeds Available

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resort-style Pool

Fitness Center

Onsite Storage

Dog Retreat with Grooming Station

Top-of-the-line Grill Station

Lounge with Catering Kitchen

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12640 Coit Rd have any available units?
12640 Coit Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12640 Coit Rd have?
Some of 12640 Coit Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12640 Coit Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12640 Coit Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12640 Coit Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12640 Coit Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12640 Coit Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12640 Coit Rd offers parking.
Does 12640 Coit Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12640 Coit Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12640 Coit Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12640 Coit Rd has a pool.
Does 12640 Coit Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 12640 Coit Rd has accessible units.
Does 12640 Coit Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12640 Coit Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75207
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University