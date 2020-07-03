1245 Alaska Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome HOME to your Ranch style design, LEASE PURCHASE corner that sits on two lots with a very large backyard. Open concept with 3 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms, granite in the kitchen with split bedrooms. The home is located in desired Cedar Oaks community. Location, Location, Location with 5 minutes from downtown Dallas and 5 minutes from Bishop Arts area. Fully updated with new HVAC, electrical, plumbing, windows, sheetrock, insulation. This home has it all a view of downtown skyline from your front porch. Buyer please verify sq footage, room sizes, SCHOOLS and lot size