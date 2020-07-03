All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:17 PM

1245 Alaska Avenue

1245 Alaska Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Alaska Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Welcome HOME to your Ranch style design, LEASE PURCHASE corner that sits on two lots with a very large backyard. Open concept with 3 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms, granite in the kitchen with split bedrooms. The home is located in desired Cedar Oaks community. Location, Location, Location with 5 minutes from downtown Dallas and 5 minutes from Bishop Arts area. Fully updated with new HVAC, electrical, plumbing, windows, sheetrock, insulation. This home has it all a view of downtown skyline from your front porch. Buyer please verify sq footage, room sizes, SCHOOLS and lot size

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Alaska Avenue have any available units?
1245 Alaska Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Alaska Avenue have?
Some of 1245 Alaska Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Alaska Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Alaska Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Alaska Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Alaska Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1245 Alaska Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Alaska Avenue offers parking.
Does 1245 Alaska Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Alaska Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Alaska Avenue have a pool?
No, 1245 Alaska Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Alaska Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1245 Alaska Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Alaska Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Alaska Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

