Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath near downtown, Bishop Arts and public transportation. This property was completely renovated include refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, New shower in bathroom.Conveniently located to I-35, Dallas Zoo, Downtown & Bishop Arts District. Come quickly to make this your home! NO LARGE DOGS! PETS CASE TO CASE BASIS! 1 Detached garage .Must see!