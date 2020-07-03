All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:25 PM

12325 Halima Street

12325 Halima St · No Longer Available
Location

12325 Halima St, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand NEW 4 bedrooms 3.1 bath modern townhouse is a must see for those looking in the Lake Highlands area. The home opens to a spacious foyer with a beautiful wooden staircase that retreats to the upper floor. A gas fire place will provide all the warmth you need for the brief Texas winters. The open concept kitchen is masterfully designed to give plenty of room for moving about while also providing plenty of storage space in the cabinets and drawers. When you reach the second floor, you're greeted by beautiful hardwood floors. The master bedroom offers plenty of room for all your belongings and the accompanying bathroom boasts a dual vanity sinks and a large shower bathtub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12325 Halima Street have any available units?
12325 Halima Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12325 Halima Street have?
Some of 12325 Halima Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12325 Halima Street currently offering any rent specials?
12325 Halima Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12325 Halima Street pet-friendly?
No, 12325 Halima Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12325 Halima Street offer parking?
Yes, 12325 Halima Street offers parking.
Does 12325 Halima Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12325 Halima Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12325 Halima Street have a pool?
No, 12325 Halima Street does not have a pool.
Does 12325 Halima Street have accessible units?
No, 12325 Halima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12325 Halima Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12325 Halima Street has units with dishwashers.

