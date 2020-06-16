All apartments in Dallas
12317 Montego Plaza
Last updated November 3 2019 at 3:01 AM

12317 Montego Plaza

12317 Montego Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

12317 Montego Plaza, Dallas, TX 75230
McShann Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated furnished, unfurnished, or partially furnished 3-3 townhome. This home also has guest quarters of 367 sqft (not included in DCAD) with an ensuite bath! Perfect for a live-in, teenager or storage. There is a mixture of tile, concrete and stunning hand scraped hardwood floors. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops with a stainless steel island, updated stainless appliances including new wine fridge, & electric cook top. The luxurious ensuite in the master has his & hers closets and stainless steel sinks, a Jacuzzi jetted tub and Koehler steam shower. The HOA takes care of the front yard, pool, tennis court and more. Maintenance free lifestyle! Lease Includes Alarm, HOA fees & 6 wall mounted TVs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12317 Montego Plaza have any available units?
12317 Montego Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12317 Montego Plaza have?
Some of 12317 Montego Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12317 Montego Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
12317 Montego Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12317 Montego Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 12317 Montego Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12317 Montego Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 12317 Montego Plaza offers parking.
Does 12317 Montego Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12317 Montego Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12317 Montego Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 12317 Montego Plaza has a pool.
Does 12317 Montego Plaza have accessible units?
No, 12317 Montego Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 12317 Montego Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12317 Montego Plaza has units with dishwashers.

