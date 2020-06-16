12317 Montego Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Updated furnished, unfurnished, or partially furnished 3-3 townhome. This home also has guest quarters of 367 sqft (not included in DCAD) with an ensuite bath! Perfect for a live-in, teenager or storage. There is a mixture of tile, concrete and stunning hand scraped hardwood floors. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops with a stainless steel island, updated stainless appliances including new wine fridge, & electric cook top. The luxurious ensuite in the master has his & hers closets and stainless steel sinks, a Jacuzzi jetted tub and Koehler steam shower. The HOA takes care of the front yard, pool, tennis court and more. Maintenance free lifestyle! Lease Includes Alarm, HOA fees & 6 wall mounted TVs.