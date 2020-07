Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has fantastic open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. It has a 2 garage the offers remote access parking in the rear. Small covered patio in a private back yard perfect for relaxation. Come see this beautiful home today- it won't last long!t



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.