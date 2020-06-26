All apartments in Dallas
Location

12219 Jackson Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms plus study, 3.5 bathrooms home in secured GATED community located in Richardson ISD. Beautifully built with hardwood floors, high ceilings, open concept, spacious kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, butlers pantry with wine cooler. Master bedroom downstairs with nice window seat, large master bath with two walk in closets, separate vanities, and jetted tub. Upstairs are 3 good size bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious game room, and media room. Large covered patio in the back has plenty of room for your patio furniture. Smart home system is installed and will stay with the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12219 Jackson Creek Drive have any available units?
12219 Jackson Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12219 Jackson Creek Drive have?
Some of 12219 Jackson Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12219 Jackson Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12219 Jackson Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12219 Jackson Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12219 Jackson Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12219 Jackson Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12219 Jackson Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12219 Jackson Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12219 Jackson Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12219 Jackson Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 12219 Jackson Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12219 Jackson Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12219 Jackson Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12219 Jackson Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12219 Jackson Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

