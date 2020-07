Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Lovely home in a great neighborhood, just minutes away from Bishop Arts and shopping and dining areas. Living room is bright and spacious thanks to the large windows. Kitchen has ample storage and counter space. You and your loved ones will enjoy the classy interior accentuated by the wood floors. With 2 BR and 1 BA, this is the perfect home for you! Book a showing today!