121 Turtle Creek Blvd

Amenities
I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
9’6″ (or higher) ceilings throughout entire property
Stained concrete flooring or wood-vinyl plank flooring throughout unit interiors
Granite or quartz counter-tops in kitchens and bathrooms
Stainless steel appliance packages including double door refrigerators with in-door water & ice dispensers
Custom feel hardwood cabinetry; cabinetry features include 42″ uppers in kitchens and large drawers for pot storage
Full size wash and dryers in select units (connections in all units)
Ceiling fans with light kits in all living areas and bedrooms
Two-inch faux wood blinds
Undisturbed views of Downtown Dallas, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and the Stemmons Corridor from select units
Minimum of two USB plugs per unit
Custom wood framed mudrooms in select units
Spacious under mount, single bowl sinks in kitchens
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Gather in the large, open Clubroom
Sync in the WiFi Lounge
See the view at the Outdoor Skyline Terrace
Float in our Resort-style Pool featuring Private Cabanas
Meet and greet at the Street Level Plaza on Turtle Creek Blvd
Stow your ride in Bike Parking
Sweat at the Strength & Cardio Gym
Stretch at the Yoga Studio
Charge at the Electric Car Charging Stations
Relax in the Resident Lounge Areas complete with TVs
Scrub at the Dog Wash
Get moving at the Dog Run
Grill at the Outdoor Kitchen & Grilling Areas complete with TVs
Dominate at the Covered Outdoor Bar with Ping Pong
Warm up at our Courtyard Fire Pits
Rest assured that the Property follows the latest Green Initiatives
----------------------------------------------------
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!