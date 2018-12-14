All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 121 Turtle Creek Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
121 Turtle Creek Blvd
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

121 Turtle Creek Blvd

121 Turtle Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

121 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

9’6″ (or higher) ceilings throughout entire property

Stained concrete flooring or wood-vinyl plank flooring throughout unit interiors

Granite or quartz counter-tops in kitchens and bathrooms

Stainless steel appliance packages including double door refrigerators with in-door water & ice dispensers

Custom feel hardwood cabinetry; cabinetry features include 42″ uppers in kitchens and large drawers for pot storage

Full size wash and dryers in select units (connections in all units)

Ceiling fans with light kits in all living areas and bedrooms

Two-inch faux wood blinds

Undisturbed views of Downtown Dallas, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and the Stemmons Corridor from select units

Minimum of two USB plugs per unit

Custom wood framed mudrooms in select units

Spacious under mount, single bowl sinks in kitchens

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Gather in the large, open Clubroom

Sync in the WiFi Lounge

See the view at the Outdoor Skyline Terrace

Float in our Resort-style Pool featuring Private Cabanas

Meet and greet at the Street Level Plaza on Turtle Creek Blvd

Stow your ride in Bike Parking

Sweat at the Strength & Cardio Gym

Stretch at the Yoga Studio

Charge at the Electric Car Charging Stations

Relax in the Resident Lounge Areas complete with TVs

Scrub at the Dog Wash

Get moving at the Dog Run

Grill at the Outdoor Kitchen & Grilling Areas complete with TVs

Dominate at the Covered Outdoor Bar with Ping Pong

Warm up at our Courtyard Fire Pits

Rest assured that the Property follows the latest Green Initiatives

----------------------------------------------------

Tired of looking for a new apartment?

Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Turtle Creek Blvd have any available units?
121 Turtle Creek Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Turtle Creek Blvd have?
Some of 121 Turtle Creek Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Turtle Creek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
121 Turtle Creek Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Turtle Creek Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 121 Turtle Creek Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 121 Turtle Creek Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 121 Turtle Creek Blvd offers parking.
Does 121 Turtle Creek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Turtle Creek Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Turtle Creek Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 121 Turtle Creek Blvd has a pool.
Does 121 Turtle Creek Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 121 Turtle Creek Blvd has accessible units.
Does 121 Turtle Creek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Turtle Creek Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University