121 Turtle Creek Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible car charging carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access yoga

I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



9’6″ (or higher) ceilings throughout entire property



Stained concrete flooring or wood-vinyl plank flooring throughout unit interiors



Granite or quartz counter-tops in kitchens and bathrooms



Stainless steel appliance packages including double door refrigerators with in-door water & ice dispensers



Custom feel hardwood cabinetry; cabinetry features include 42″ uppers in kitchens and large drawers for pot storage



Full size wash and dryers in select units (connections in all units)



Ceiling fans with light kits in all living areas and bedrooms



Two-inch faux wood blinds



Undisturbed views of Downtown Dallas, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and the Stemmons Corridor from select units



Minimum of two USB plugs per unit



Custom wood framed mudrooms in select units



Spacious under mount, single bowl sinks in kitchens



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Gather in the large, open Clubroom



Sync in the WiFi Lounge



See the view at the Outdoor Skyline Terrace



Float in our Resort-style Pool featuring Private Cabanas



Meet and greet at the Street Level Plaza on Turtle Creek Blvd



Stow your ride in Bike Parking



Sweat at the Strength & Cardio Gym



Stretch at the Yoga Studio



Charge at the Electric Car Charging Stations



Relax in the Resident Lounge Areas complete with TVs



Scrub at the Dog Wash



Get moving at the Dog Run



Grill at the Outdoor Kitchen & Grilling Areas complete with TVs



Dominate at the Covered Outdoor Bar with Ping Pong



Warm up at our Courtyard Fire Pits



Rest assured that the Property follows the latest Green Initiatives



----------------------------------------------------



Tired of looking for a new apartment?



Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!