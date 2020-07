Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must See 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home close to 635 and 75. This home has been COMPLETELY UPDATED including: Paint, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vinyl-Laminate flooring throughout the home! Home backs up to a creek and is at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. Large Open Living Room and Kitchen. 3rd Bedroom could be used for Study. This will NOT LAST LONG! Monthly HVAC program required. Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. Current occupant vacates end of July.