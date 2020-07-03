12019 Schroeder Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

Come home for the holidays! Oven is ready for your turkey and dressing! Reduced and move in ready! Updated rental in Hamilton Park neighborhood that is ready for you! Wood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, c-tile floors in kitchen and bathroom! Garage was converted to a master bedroom with full bath and shower. Good size family room and a split floor plan for peace after a hard days work! Large backyard and a small storage attached to the property. Dart does run on Schroeder Rd. Minutes from Hamilton Park Pacesetter elementary and after school program at the rec center. Basketball, baseball, tennis and rec center for community activities with no HOA!