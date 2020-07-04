All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:39 AM

11920 Oberlin Drive

11920 Oberlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11920 Oberlin Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Wow! RARE HUGE 1,485 square foot home in Hamilton Park. Freshly remodeled with new flooring and paint throughout. All new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and appliances. Don't miss this chance to make this gem in the heart of the city yours today! Must see! LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM, separate master guest quarters off private rear hallway. HUGE MASTER with HUGE WALK IN CLOSET!! Quiet layout perfect for lounging and entertaining. Gorgeous backyard with covered patio section. NO NEIGHBORS TO THE REAR OF THIS PROPERTY, perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. A great house with perfect LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11920 Oberlin Drive have any available units?
11920 Oberlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11920 Oberlin Drive have?
Some of 11920 Oberlin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11920 Oberlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11920 Oberlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11920 Oberlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11920 Oberlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11920 Oberlin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11920 Oberlin Drive offers parking.
Does 11920 Oberlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11920 Oberlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11920 Oberlin Drive have a pool?
No, 11920 Oberlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11920 Oberlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 11920 Oberlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11920 Oberlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11920 Oberlin Drive has units with dishwashers.

