11920 Oberlin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Wow! RARE HUGE 1,485 square foot home in Hamilton Park. Freshly remodeled with new flooring and paint throughout. All new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and appliances. Don't miss this chance to make this gem in the heart of the city yours today! Must see! LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM, separate master guest quarters off private rear hallway. HUGE MASTER with HUGE WALK IN CLOSET!! Quiet layout perfect for lounging and entertaining. Gorgeous backyard with covered patio section. NO NEIGHBORS TO THE REAR OF THIS PROPERTY, perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. A great house with perfect LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.