Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Nicely maintained 2 story house with large backyard backing up to a greenbelt at the end of quiet cul de sac. The 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house features tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs with a study nook at the top of the stairs. Downstairs is an open living room - kitchen concept with a large pantry and utility-laundry room. With the open back yard - perfect for summertime grilling and just minutes from the Joe Pool Lake!