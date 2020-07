Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NICE WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT FOR EASY MAINTENANCE, NEW KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS. Come see this well maintained home which has a LARGE YARD and concrete patio for entertaining. Home includes 3 beds and 2 bath, comfortable living room with a nice fireplace to relax next to.