115 S Marlborough Avenue

Adorable 1919 Craftsman full restoration close to the popular Bishop Arts and Trinity Groves area. Refinished original hardwood floors, upgraded light fixtures throughout, kitchen updated with new fixtures, granite countertops, updated appliances, upgraded windows, bathroom features upgraded vanity, vintage ceramic tile, and remodeled shower and bath. Upgraded exterior and Interior paint, huge backyard wrapped with wood fencing. Three minute drive to Bishop Arts to enjoy shopping and dining with friends. Convenient location to downtown Dallas for work and play.