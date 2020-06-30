All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 115 S Marlborough Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
115 S Marlborough Avenue
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:49 PM

115 S Marlborough Avenue

115 South Marlborough Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 South Marlborough Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Sunset

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable 1919 Craftsman full restoration close to the popular Bishop Arts and Trinity Groves area. Refinished original hardwood floors, upgraded light fixtures throughout, kitchen updated with new fixtures, granite countertops, updated appliances, upgraded windows, bathroom features upgraded vanity, vintage ceramic tile, and remodeled shower and bath. Upgraded exterior and Interior paint, huge backyard wrapped with wood fencing. Three minute drive to Bishop Arts to enjoy shopping and dining with friends. Convenient location to downtown Dallas for work and play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 S Marlborough Avenue have any available units?
115 S Marlborough Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 S Marlborough Avenue have?
Some of 115 S Marlborough Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 S Marlborough Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 S Marlborough Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S Marlborough Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 S Marlborough Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 115 S Marlborough Avenue offer parking?
No, 115 S Marlborough Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 115 S Marlborough Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 S Marlborough Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S Marlborough Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 S Marlborough Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 S Marlborough Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 S Marlborough Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S Marlborough Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 S Marlborough Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University