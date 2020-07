Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS home totally remodeled and ready for YOU!! New roof, new windows, new granite, new garage door, bath remodeled, freshly painted on the inside and out! HUGE Shed with electricity and LARGE BACKYARD PLUS A ONE CAR GARAGE! Only 10 minutes from White Rock Lake, 2 miles from trendy Casa Linda and 15-20 minutes to downtown Dallas! Easy access to major freeways! Owner would consider a lease to purchase offer as well. The agent is the owner and a licensed real estate agent.