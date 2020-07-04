All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1139 Ridgewood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1139 Ridgewood Dr
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:38 AM

1139 Ridgewood Dr

1139 Ridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1139 Ridgewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate, vinyl, and ceramic tile flooring, fresh and modern paint, ceiling fans, central heat/air, an updated bathroom, W/D connections, driveway parking and a fenced backyard. [SBH-C] The home is in a central location, minutes from Dollar General, Pleasant Grove Branch Library, Boost Mobile, Circle K, Henderson Chicken, Henry B Gonzalez Elementary School and the Lake June DART Station. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Ridgewood Dr have any available units?
1139 Ridgewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1139 Ridgewood Dr have?
Some of 1139 Ridgewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Ridgewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Ridgewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Ridgewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 Ridgewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1139 Ridgewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Ridgewood Dr offers parking.
Does 1139 Ridgewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Ridgewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Ridgewood Dr have a pool?
No, 1139 Ridgewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Ridgewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1139 Ridgewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Ridgewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Ridgewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University