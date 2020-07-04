1139 Ridgewood Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate, vinyl, and ceramic tile flooring, fresh and modern paint, ceiling fans, central heat/air, an updated bathroom, W/D connections, driveway parking and a fenced backyard. [SBH-C] The home is in a central location, minutes from Dollar General, Pleasant Grove Branch Library, Boost Mobile, Circle K, Henderson Chicken, Henry B Gonzalez Elementary School and the Lake June DART Station. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.

Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to

abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.