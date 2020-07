Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cute Austin Stone Tudor in Elmwood - This cute Tudor has tons of charm with beautiful original hardwood floors, glass door knobs, and cute arched dutch front door. Master is a good size with an updated suite bath. Large updated kitchen with tons of storage. Super cute guest bath with original subway tile. Rear private drive in the back with large yard.