Amenities

dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lochwood Park home with updates. All windows and the hvac system have been replaced and R-38 insulation added for low utility cost every month.Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and a great tree-shaded back yard for the family.There is a single car garage as well as a covered breezeway.Close to White Rock Lake and an easy drive to downtown Dallas. Reilly Elementary is only a block away. Dogs are on a case by case basis, but no cats.