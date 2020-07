Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 bedroom in Preston Hollow area with large backyard, play area and screened in porch is move in ready. 2 Living areas and kitchen with a breakfast area and granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Centrally located by shopping and hike and bike trails. The lease is only a 6 month term.