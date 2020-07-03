11334 Park Central Pl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d60d6f703d ---- Desirable, updated, North Dallas Condo. Upstairs unit with washer, dryer and fridge included. With or without furniture! Kitchen has double ovens, lots of counter and storage space, pretty glass tile backsplash. 2nd living has a dry bar, oversized bedrooms with TONS OF CLOSET SPACE. Master opens to another balcony that overlooks the pool. Equipped with full size stackable washer and dryer. What a location! Close to medical facilities, DART station, shopping, restaurants, downtown and Northaven walking and bike trails. Don\'t miss out! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements. Assigned Covered Parking Balcony/Patio Community Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit