Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:30 PM

11334 Park Central Pl

11334 Park Central Place · No Longer Available
Location

11334 Park Central Place, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d60d6f703d ---- Desirable, updated, North Dallas Condo. Upstairs unit with washer, dryer and fridge included. With or without furniture! Kitchen has double ovens, lots of counter and storage space, pretty glass tile backsplash. 2nd living has a dry bar, oversized bedrooms with TONS OF CLOSET SPACE. Master opens to another balcony that overlooks the pool. Equipped with full size stackable washer and dryer. What a location! Close to medical facilities, DART station, shopping, restaurants, downtown and Northaven walking and bike trails. Don\'t miss out! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements. Assigned Covered Parking Balcony/Patio Community Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11334 Park Central Pl have any available units?
11334 Park Central Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11334 Park Central Pl have?
Some of 11334 Park Central Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11334 Park Central Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11334 Park Central Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11334 Park Central Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11334 Park Central Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11334 Park Central Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11334 Park Central Pl offers parking.
Does 11334 Park Central Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11334 Park Central Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11334 Park Central Pl have a pool?
Yes, 11334 Park Central Pl has a pool.
Does 11334 Park Central Pl have accessible units?
No, 11334 Park Central Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11334 Park Central Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11334 Park Central Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

