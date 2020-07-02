11319 Rupley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable property ready to be leased. Updates in this lovely 3 bedroom home include wood flooring, interior paint, windows, fixtures, & recent roof. Renovated kitchen now opens to family room with eat-in breakfast bar. Recent stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, cabinetry, and tile backsplash make the kitchen bright and fresh. Updated bathroom is perfect with stylish tile and cabinetry. Large fenced yard and patio wonderful for relaxing or enjoying the outdoors. Gracious pantry, one car garage, and large laundry closet set this one apart. Laundry closet accommodates full size front loading washer & dryer. Beautiful East Dallas location can't be beat. This is an exceptional rental property!!!