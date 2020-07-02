All apartments in Dallas
11319 Rupley Lane
11319 Rupley Lane

11319 Rupley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11319 Rupley Lane, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable property ready to be leased. Updates in this lovely 3 bedroom home include wood flooring, interior paint, windows, fixtures, & recent roof. Renovated kitchen now opens to family room with eat-in breakfast bar. Recent stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, cabinetry, and tile backsplash make the kitchen bright and fresh. Updated bathroom is perfect with stylish tile and cabinetry. Large fenced yard and patio wonderful for relaxing or enjoying the outdoors. Gracious pantry, one car garage, and large laundry closet set this one apart. Laundry closet accommodates full size front loading washer & dryer. Beautiful East Dallas location can't be beat. This is an exceptional rental property!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11319 Rupley Lane have any available units?
11319 Rupley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11319 Rupley Lane have?
Some of 11319 Rupley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11319 Rupley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11319 Rupley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11319 Rupley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11319 Rupley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11319 Rupley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11319 Rupley Lane offers parking.
Does 11319 Rupley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11319 Rupley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11319 Rupley Lane have a pool?
No, 11319 Rupley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11319 Rupley Lane have accessible units?
No, 11319 Rupley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11319 Rupley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11319 Rupley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

