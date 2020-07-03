11317 Park Central Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated duplex in the heart of Dallas. Great location close to many great restaurants & shopping. Open floor plan w wood floors throughout. Roomy Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, granite counters & tons of cabinet space. Decorative wood beams, vaulted ceiling, & beautiful wood burning fireplace in large open living area. Both bathrooms feature updated counter vessel sinks, granite counters, & stainless steel faucets. Ceiling fans in living area & all bedrooms. Unit includes a large private fenced front court yard and 2 car garage. Washer, Dryer, & fridge inc. Great fenced in backyard. Each tenant will need to have a credit score & background check acceptable to landlord. See attached criteria