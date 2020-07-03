All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:30 PM

Location

11317 Park Central Pl, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated duplex in the heart of Dallas. Great location close to many great restaurants & shopping. Open floor plan w wood floors throughout. Roomy Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, granite counters & tons of cabinet space. Decorative wood beams, vaulted ceiling, & beautiful wood burning fireplace in large open living area. Both bathrooms feature updated counter vessel sinks, granite counters, & stainless steel faucets. Ceiling fans in living area & all bedrooms. Unit includes a large private fenced front court yard and 2 car garage. Washer, Dryer, & fridge inc. Great fenced in backyard. Each tenant will need to have a credit score & background check acceptable to landlord. See attached criteria

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11317 Park Central Place have any available units?
11317 Park Central Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11317 Park Central Place have?
Some of 11317 Park Central Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11317 Park Central Place currently offering any rent specials?
11317 Park Central Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11317 Park Central Place pet-friendly?
No, 11317 Park Central Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11317 Park Central Place offer parking?
Yes, 11317 Park Central Place offers parking.
Does 11317 Park Central Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11317 Park Central Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11317 Park Central Place have a pool?
No, 11317 Park Central Place does not have a pool.
Does 11317 Park Central Place have accessible units?
No, 11317 Park Central Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11317 Park Central Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11317 Park Central Place has units with dishwashers.

