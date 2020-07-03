All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 23 2019

11311 Goddard Ct

11311 Goddard Court · No Longer Available
Location

11311 Goddard Court, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful 3-2.5-2 home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with cast stone mantle. Kitchen has open concept, Dacor stainless steel luxury appliances and island provide ample storage. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with game room, media room and covered rear patio with fireplace and outdoor kitchen. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=5a0bzZe5w9&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11311 Goddard Ct have any available units?
11311 Goddard Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11311 Goddard Ct have?
Some of 11311 Goddard Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11311 Goddard Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11311 Goddard Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11311 Goddard Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11311 Goddard Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11311 Goddard Ct offer parking?
No, 11311 Goddard Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11311 Goddard Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11311 Goddard Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11311 Goddard Ct have a pool?
No, 11311 Goddard Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11311 Goddard Ct have accessible units?
No, 11311 Goddard Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11311 Goddard Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11311 Goddard Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

