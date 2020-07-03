11311 Goddard Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

This beautiful 3-2.5-2 home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with cast stone mantle. Kitchen has open concept, Dacor stainless steel luxury appliances and island provide ample storage. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with game room, media room and covered rear patio with fireplace and outdoor kitchen. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=5a0bzZe5w9&env=production



