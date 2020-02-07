11228 Buchanan Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1.5 bath home in Casa View features cozy carpet and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, fenced backyard, W/D connections, a second living area and rear driveway parking. The home is in the perfect location in Casa View, a short distance from White Rock Marketplace and Casa View Shopping Center. At White Rock Marketplace, find stores such as Ross, Marshalls, HomeGoods, The Home Depot, Shoe Carnival, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Fiesta Mart and MUCH MORE; at Casa View Shopping Center, you have Walmart Neighborhood Market, Pizza Hut, El Rancho Supermercado, Cici's and Shipley Do-Nuts. Shortly north is Walmart, WinCo Foods, AMF Garland Lanes. Within walking distance is Cotillion Park for outdoor play.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.