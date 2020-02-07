All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11228 Buchanan Drive

11228 Buchanan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11228 Buchanan Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1.5 bath home in Casa View features cozy carpet and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, fenced backyard, W/D connections, a second living area and rear driveway parking. The home is in the perfect location in Casa View, a short distance from White Rock Marketplace and Casa View Shopping Center. At White Rock Marketplace, find stores such as Ross, Marshalls, HomeGoods, The Home Depot, Shoe Carnival, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Fiesta Mart and MUCH MORE; at Casa View Shopping Center, you have Walmart Neighborhood Market, Pizza Hut, El Rancho Supermercado, Cici's and Shipley Do-Nuts. Shortly north is Walmart, WinCo Foods, AMF Garland Lanes. Within walking distance is Cotillion Park for outdoor play.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11228 Buchanan Drive have any available units?
11228 Buchanan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11228 Buchanan Drive have?
Some of 11228 Buchanan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11228 Buchanan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11228 Buchanan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11228 Buchanan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11228 Buchanan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11228 Buchanan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11228 Buchanan Drive offers parking.
Does 11228 Buchanan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11228 Buchanan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11228 Buchanan Drive have a pool?
No, 11228 Buchanan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11228 Buchanan Drive have accessible units?
No, 11228 Buchanan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11228 Buchanan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11228 Buchanan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

