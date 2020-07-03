All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:12 PM

1122 Waweenoc Avenue

1122 Waweenoc Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Waweenoc Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1325 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $55 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1270.

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Waweenoc Avenue have any available units?
1122 Waweenoc Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1122 Waweenoc Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Waweenoc Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Waweenoc Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Waweenoc Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Waweenoc Avenue offer parking?
No, 1122 Waweenoc Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Waweenoc Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Waweenoc Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Waweenoc Avenue have a pool?
No, 1122 Waweenoc Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Waweenoc Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1122 Waweenoc Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Waweenoc Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Waweenoc Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Waweenoc Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Waweenoc Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

