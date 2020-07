Amenities

Spacious and recently renovated transitional one story home located in the coveted and intimate neighborhood of Russwood Acres. Sitting on over ½ acre with play-swimming pool and abundant yard space. The updated interiors are light and bright and the layout is perfect for entertaining with a gourmet kitchen and gorgeous new built-ins in the living room, den, and master bedroom. The upgraded 3 car garage by Garaginization is a dream unto itself.