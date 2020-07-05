All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 24 2019 at 5:43 AM

11201 Cotillion Drive

11201 Cotillion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11201 Cotillion Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This GORGEOUS 2016 remodeled home, located on a large lot, offers contemporary living while maintaining the charm of its originial mid-century design. The kitchen includes exotic granite, wood cabinets, stainless appliances, glass vent hood, gas cooktop & sleek backsplash. Master bath is huge with contemporary tile, large shower with frameless enclosure. Secondary bedrooms and bath are also comfortably sized. Wood floors throughout the main living areas; carpet in bedrooms and hallway. Air conditioning, Electrical panel, water heater, patio doors are updated. Study area could also be used as a hobby room, storage, bedroom or living. Walk to Dallas Athletic Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 Cotillion Drive have any available units?
11201 Cotillion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11201 Cotillion Drive have?
Some of 11201 Cotillion Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 Cotillion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11201 Cotillion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 Cotillion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11201 Cotillion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11201 Cotillion Drive offer parking?
No, 11201 Cotillion Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11201 Cotillion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11201 Cotillion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 Cotillion Drive have a pool?
No, 11201 Cotillion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11201 Cotillion Drive have accessible units?
No, 11201 Cotillion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 Cotillion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11201 Cotillion Drive has units with dishwashers.

