Dallas, TX
11037 Pinocchio Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 4:02 AM

11037 Pinocchio Drive

11037 Pinocchio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11037 Pinocchio Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary one story 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Ranch style home loaded with stylish + chic upgrades in the classic Disney Streets in North Dallas with 2 Master Bedrooms. Enjoy the open concept layout over looking a spacious fenced back yard and or sit in the modern living room overlooking the large circle drive with mature trees. This home has a large open floor plan, with original hardwood floors throughout and provides ample closet space, with dual vanities and modern showers. Don’t forget the modern skylights, vaulted ceilings and an outdoor deck for all your entertaining needs. Adjacent to Northaven Trail. CAN BE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $7,500 A MONTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11037 Pinocchio Drive have any available units?
11037 Pinocchio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11037 Pinocchio Drive have?
Some of 11037 Pinocchio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11037 Pinocchio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11037 Pinocchio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11037 Pinocchio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11037 Pinocchio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11037 Pinocchio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11037 Pinocchio Drive offers parking.
Does 11037 Pinocchio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11037 Pinocchio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11037 Pinocchio Drive have a pool?
No, 11037 Pinocchio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11037 Pinocchio Drive have accessible units?
No, 11037 Pinocchio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11037 Pinocchio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11037 Pinocchio Drive has units with dishwashers.

