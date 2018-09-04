11037 Pinocchio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Contemporary one story 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Ranch style home loaded with stylish + chic upgrades in the classic Disney Streets in North Dallas with 2 Master Bedrooms. Enjoy the open concept layout over looking a spacious fenced back yard and or sit in the modern living room overlooking the large circle drive with mature trees. This home has a large open floor plan, with original hardwood floors throughout and provides ample closet space, with dual vanities and modern showers. Don’t forget the modern skylights, vaulted ceilings and an outdoor deck for all your entertaining needs. Adjacent to Northaven Trail. CAN BE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $7,500 A MONTH.