Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10923 Cinderella Lane
Last updated October 30 2019 at 11:23 PM

10923 Cinderella Lane

10923 Cinderella Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10923 Cinderella Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
A most unique opportunity to be part of the historic and celebrated Disney Street Neighborhood, Midway Hills. This luxury home features three bedrooms and two full baths. In the contemporary ranch style of the mid 50's, this home, along with the neighborhood, were one of the first to be featured in the Dallas Parade of Homes. While the appliances and floor covering are newer and upgraded, the original bathroom tile work and ceramics remain in near perfect condition. The large kitchen has lots of cabinet space and a separate pantry. Newer energy efficient windows help keep your utilities down while adding to the overall beauty of this classic home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10923 Cinderella Lane have any available units?
10923 Cinderella Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10923 Cinderella Lane have?
Some of 10923 Cinderella Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10923 Cinderella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10923 Cinderella Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10923 Cinderella Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10923 Cinderella Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10923 Cinderella Lane offer parking?
No, 10923 Cinderella Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10923 Cinderella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10923 Cinderella Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10923 Cinderella Lane have a pool?
No, 10923 Cinderella Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10923 Cinderella Lane have accessible units?
No, 10923 Cinderella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10923 Cinderella Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10923 Cinderella Lane has units with dishwashers.

