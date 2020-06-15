10923 Cinderella Lane

Amenities

A most unique opportunity to be part of the historic and celebrated Disney Street Neighborhood, Midway Hills. This luxury home features three bedrooms and two full baths. In the contemporary ranch style of the mid 50's, this home, along with the neighborhood, were one of the first to be featured in the Dallas Parade of Homes. While the appliances and floor covering are newer and upgraded, the original bathroom tile work and ceramics remain in near perfect condition. The large kitchen has lots of cabinet space and a separate pantry. Newer energy efficient windows help keep your utilities down while adding to the overall beauty of this classic home.