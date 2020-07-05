10910 Wallbrook Drive

Amenities

Spacious home in great location inside treed neighborhood. Richardson schools with sought-after Wallace Elementary! Four bedrooms with ceiling fans, master has large walk-in closet and home has ample storage. Updated flooring throughout as well as fresh paint and updated bathrooms. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel and is open to the second living area with it’s cozy fireplace. Walk out the French doors to a covered patio. As a bonus there is an additional bar serving area which also has granite countertops and extra storage. Great for entertaining family and friends. Fenced yard and 2-car garage provide privacy. Fresh, clean and updated. Ready for move in!