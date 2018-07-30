All apartments in Dallas
10843 Sandalwood Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:08 AM

10843 Sandalwood Drive

10843 Sandalwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10843 Sandalwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Updated mid-century home in up and coming Casa View! Close to shopping, White Rock Lake, the Arboretum and more. Open concept floor plan with living, kitchen and dining combined for maximum entertaining and spacious living. Master bedroom with en suite is located on the opposite side of the home from secondary bedrooms providing privacy. Large backyard with deck so you can grill and entertain outdoors year round in comfort. Home has been completely and tastefully updated. Be the first to enjoy this better-than-new home! Welcome to 10843 Sandalwood Dr. in Dallas. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10843 Sandalwood Drive have any available units?
10843 Sandalwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10843 Sandalwood Drive have?
Some of 10843 Sandalwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10843 Sandalwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10843 Sandalwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10843 Sandalwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10843 Sandalwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10843 Sandalwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10843 Sandalwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10843 Sandalwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10843 Sandalwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10843 Sandalwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10843 Sandalwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10843 Sandalwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10843 Sandalwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10843 Sandalwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10843 Sandalwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

