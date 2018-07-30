10843 Sandalwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill oven

Updated mid-century home in up and coming Casa View! Close to shopping, White Rock Lake, the Arboretum and more. Open concept floor plan with living, kitchen and dining combined for maximum entertaining and spacious living. Master bedroom with en suite is located on the opposite side of the home from secondary bedrooms providing privacy. Large backyard with deck so you can grill and entertain outdoors year round in comfort. Home has been completely and tastefully updated. Be the first to enjoy this better-than-new home! Welcome to 10843 Sandalwood Dr. in Dallas. Welcome home!