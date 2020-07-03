Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10826 Castolon Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 10:47 AM
Location
10826 Castolon Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10826 Castolon Drive have any available units?
10826 Castolon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10826 Castolon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10826 Castolon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10826 Castolon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10826 Castolon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10826 Castolon Drive offer parking?
No, 10826 Castolon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10826 Castolon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10826 Castolon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10826 Castolon Drive have a pool?
No, 10826 Castolon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10826 Castolon Drive have accessible units?
No, 10826 Castolon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10826 Castolon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10826 Castolon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10826 Castolon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10826 Castolon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
