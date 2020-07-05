All apartments in Dallas
10808 Ferndale Road
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:11 AM

10808 Ferndale Road

10808 Ferndale Road · No Longer Available
Location

10808 Ferndale Road, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built-ins, built-ins,and more built-ins. This 3 bedroom home has great features such as large bedrooms, a separate study, vaulted ceiling, a corner wood burning fireplace, spacious living room, formal dining and living room, galley kitchen, SS appliances, FRIDGE stays and more. The fenced back yard is great to enjoy outdoor on the covered patio. The back drive up drive way is large enough for extra parking. See this beautiful home near HWYS & Shopping. Pics prior to current occupancy. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10808 Ferndale Road have any available units?
10808 Ferndale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10808 Ferndale Road have?
Some of 10808 Ferndale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10808 Ferndale Road currently offering any rent specials?
10808 Ferndale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10808 Ferndale Road pet-friendly?
No, 10808 Ferndale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10808 Ferndale Road offer parking?
Yes, 10808 Ferndale Road offers parking.
Does 10808 Ferndale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10808 Ferndale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10808 Ferndale Road have a pool?
No, 10808 Ferndale Road does not have a pool.
Does 10808 Ferndale Road have accessible units?
No, 10808 Ferndale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10808 Ferndale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10808 Ferndale Road has units with dishwashers.

