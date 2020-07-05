10808 Ferndale Road

Amenities

Built-ins, built-ins,and more built-ins. This 3 bedroom home has great features such as large bedrooms, a separate study, vaulted ceiling, a corner wood burning fireplace, spacious living room, formal dining and living room, galley kitchen, SS appliances, FRIDGE stays and more. The fenced back yard is great to enjoy outdoor on the covered patio. The back drive up drive way is large enough for extra parking. See this beautiful home near HWYS & Shopping. Pics prior to current occupancy. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.