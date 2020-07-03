10650 Steppington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

75230 - Open concept two level condo in the heart of Dallas, 75230. Engineered hard wood floors. HVAC Unit & double pane windows replaced in 2015. in-unit washer & dryer INCLUDED. Refrigerator with ice maker. built-in wine fridge. walk-in pantry. private patio. extra half-bath. wood burning fireplace. Oversized bedrooms. HUGE walk-in closets. community pool. Gated Community. Trash, Water, and Sewer included. Two assigned covered parking spaces. Pool side unit. Minutes away from Preston Hollow Village, NorthPark Center, and Houndstooth Coffee.