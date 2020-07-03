All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:01 AM

10650 Steppington Drive

10650 Steppington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10650 Steppington Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
75230 - Open concept two level condo in the heart of Dallas, 75230. Engineered hard wood floors. HVAC Unit & double pane windows replaced in 2015. in-unit washer & dryer INCLUDED. Refrigerator with ice maker. built-in wine fridge. walk-in pantry. private patio. extra half-bath. wood burning fireplace. Oversized bedrooms. HUGE walk-in closets. community pool. Gated Community. Trash, Water, and Sewer included. Two assigned covered parking spaces. Pool side unit. Minutes away from Preston Hollow Village, NorthPark Center, and Houndstooth Coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10650 Steppington Drive have any available units?
10650 Steppington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10650 Steppington Drive have?
Some of 10650 Steppington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10650 Steppington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10650 Steppington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10650 Steppington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10650 Steppington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10650 Steppington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10650 Steppington Drive offers parking.
Does 10650 Steppington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10650 Steppington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10650 Steppington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10650 Steppington Drive has a pool.
Does 10650 Steppington Drive have accessible units?
No, 10650 Steppington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10650 Steppington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10650 Steppington Drive has units with dishwashers.

