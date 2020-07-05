All apartments in Dallas
10624 Estate Lane
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:10 PM

10624 Estate Lane

10624 Estate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10624 Estate Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully maintained four bedroom home on a beautiful tree lined street in the heart of Lake Highlands 2019 Updates include new interior PVC plumbing pipes , new sod in Backyard & fresh landscaping. Additional updates include interior wall and trim paint, carpet, hardwoods, kitchen remodel including SS appliances, cabinets & granite & huge Walk in Pantry, interior remodel to make a beautiful & open floor plan with floating island and oversized Master Bathroom & shower with spray features, exterior paint, new water heater, electrical breaker box...Come to see and find out more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10624 Estate Lane have any available units?
10624 Estate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10624 Estate Lane have?
Some of 10624 Estate Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10624 Estate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10624 Estate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10624 Estate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10624 Estate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10624 Estate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10624 Estate Lane offers parking.
Does 10624 Estate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10624 Estate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10624 Estate Lane have a pool?
No, 10624 Estate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10624 Estate Lane have accessible units?
No, 10624 Estate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10624 Estate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10624 Estate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

