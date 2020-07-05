10624 Estate Lane

Amenities

Wonderfully maintained four bedroom home on a beautiful tree lined street in the heart of Lake Highlands 2019 Updates include new interior PVC plumbing pipes , new sod in Backyard & fresh landscaping. Additional updates include interior wall and trim paint, carpet, hardwoods, kitchen remodel including SS appliances, cabinets & granite & huge Walk in Pantry, interior remodel to make a beautiful & open floor plan with floating island and oversized Master Bathroom & shower with spray features, exterior paint, new water heater, electrical breaker box...Come to see and find out more...