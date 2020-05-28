10614 Creekmere Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Lochwood mid-century home with pool sits atop an elevated lot facing a peaceful greenbelt. Updates include a renovated entryway to open up the home and showcase the beamed vaulted ceilings. Extensive hand scraped hardwood flooring, fresh paint, updated lighting and window treatments are just a few of the improvements that make this home special. A stunning rock fireplace is the perfect focal point for this charming mid-century home. Beautiful galley kitchen offers SS appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, glass block back splash and farm sink. Built-in sun room adds space and warmth to the property. Updated baths throughout!