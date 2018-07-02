Huge backyard! Washer, dryer, and fridge can be included in monthly rental amount, if needed. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. We are not set up to accept Section 8 or any other housing vouchers at this moment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10563 Dawn Dr have any available units?
10563 Dawn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10563 Dawn Dr have?
Some of 10563 Dawn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10563 Dawn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10563 Dawn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10563 Dawn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10563 Dawn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10563 Dawn Dr offer parking?
No, 10563 Dawn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10563 Dawn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10563 Dawn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10563 Dawn Dr have a pool?
No, 10563 Dawn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10563 Dawn Dr have accessible units?
No, 10563 Dawn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10563 Dawn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10563 Dawn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
