Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PRICE REDUCTION!! Clean and well maintained on a quiet street in the heart of Lake Highlands! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features solid hardwood flooring throughout, an open kitchen, a large backyard, and a detached 2 car garage (with opener). Lease includes fridge and washer dryer. Lawn service also included. Zoned for Lake Highlands schools in Richardson ISD. Pets will be evaluated on a case by case basis.