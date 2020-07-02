All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:28 AM

10504 Berry Knoll Drive

10504 Berryknoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10504 Berryknoll Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
Stunning move-in condition-Gracious and Spacious with all the amenities of a single family home with the MASTER bedroom DOWN! EXCELLENT LOCATION, close to major arteries, shopping, park, North Park mall, walk to schools, well ,maintained by homeowner who has pride in ownership of this fine offering that takes only ONE viewing for tenant to want to write up a lease!Amenities include: SS kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash,5 burner gas stove, large SS refrig and washer dryer if needed;wood floors in all formal areas;marble bath floors. Landlord is a licensed Texas Broker and knows what a discerning tenant wants...and this property has it all! Size, condition, location and a great rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 Berry Knoll Drive have any available units?
10504 Berry Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10504 Berry Knoll Drive have?
Some of 10504 Berry Knoll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 Berry Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10504 Berry Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 Berry Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10504 Berry Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10504 Berry Knoll Drive offer parking?
No, 10504 Berry Knoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10504 Berry Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10504 Berry Knoll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 Berry Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 10504 Berry Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10504 Berry Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 10504 Berry Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 Berry Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10504 Berry Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

