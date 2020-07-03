10440 N. Central Expressway

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!



================================= Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Modern Kitchens Featuring:



White Quartz Countertops



Dark Modern Cabinetry



Designer Tile Backsplashes



Stainless Steel Appliances



USB Charging Outlets



Google Fiber



Hardwood Style Flooring



Concrete Floors



Walk-In Closets



Full-Size Washer and Dryer Connections



Washer and Dryer Included



Light, Bright Open Spaces



Oversized Balconies and Patios



Private Patio Space



Spa-Inspired Baths Offering:



Soaking Tubs



Dual Sinks



Quartz Counters



Linen Closets



Ample Storage Space



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Great View of Surrounding Area



Refreshing Resort-Inspired Pool with Sundeck



Outdoor Cabanas



Bark Park and Dog Wash Station



Pets Adored and Welcome



Clubroom



24-Hour Package Locker System



Premier Fitness Center with TRX Machines, Weights and Spin Bikes



Close to Shopping, Dining and Nightlife



Resident Events



Easy Access to I-75, Minutes to Downtown and I-635



Near Biking and Jogging Trails



Minutes to Medical City Dallas and Presby



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Preferred Employer Discount Available



Smoke-Free Community



Online Resident Services and Payments



