Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10440 N. Central Expressway
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

10440 N. Central Expressway

10440 North Central Expressway · No Longer Available
Location

10440 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
google fiber
hot tub
online portal
In the apartment hunt?

  Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

================================= Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Modern Kitchens Featuring:

White Quartz Countertops

Dark Modern Cabinetry

Designer Tile Backsplashes

Stainless Steel Appliances

USB Charging Outlets

Google Fiber

Hardwood Style Flooring

Concrete Floors

Walk-In Closets

Full-Size Washer and Dryer Connections

Washer and Dryer Included

Light, Bright Open Spaces

Oversized Balconies and Patios

Private Patio Space

Spa-Inspired Baths Offering:

Soaking Tubs

Dual Sinks

Quartz Counters

Linen Closets

Ample Storage Space

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Great View of Surrounding Area

Refreshing Resort-Inspired Pool with Sundeck

Outdoor Cabanas

Bark Park and Dog Wash Station

Pets Adored and Welcome

Clubroom

24-Hour Package Locker System

Premier Fitness Center with TRX Machines, Weights and Spin Bikes

Close to Shopping, Dining and Nightlife

Resident Events

Easy Access to I-75, Minutes to Downtown and I-635

Near Biking and Jogging Trails

Minutes to Medical City Dallas and Presby

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Preferred Employer Discount Available

Smoke-Free Community

Online Resident Services and Payments

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10440 N. Central Expressway have any available units?
10440 N. Central Expressway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10440 N. Central Expressway have?
Some of 10440 N. Central Expressway's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10440 N. Central Expressway currently offering any rent specials?
10440 N. Central Expressway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10440 N. Central Expressway pet-friendly?
Yes, 10440 N. Central Expressway is pet friendly.
Does 10440 N. Central Expressway offer parking?
Yes, 10440 N. Central Expressway offers parking.
Does 10440 N. Central Expressway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10440 N. Central Expressway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10440 N. Central Expressway have a pool?
Yes, 10440 N. Central Expressway has a pool.
Does 10440 N. Central Expressway have accessible units?
Yes, 10440 N. Central Expressway has accessible units.
Does 10440 N. Central Expressway have units with dishwashers?
No, 10440 N. Central Expressway does not have units with dishwashers.

