10440 N. Central Expressway

Amenities
In the apartment hunt?
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
================================= Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Modern Kitchens Featuring:
White Quartz Countertops
Dark Modern Cabinetry
Designer Tile Backsplashes
Stainless Steel Appliances
USB Charging Outlets
Google Fiber
Hardwood Style Flooring
Concrete Floors
Walk-In Closets
Full-Size Washer and Dryer Connections
Washer and Dryer Included
Light, Bright Open Spaces
Oversized Balconies and Patios
Private Patio Space
Spa-Inspired Baths Offering:
Soaking Tubs
Dual Sinks
Quartz Counters
Linen Closets
Ample Storage Space
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Great View of Surrounding Area
Refreshing Resort-Inspired Pool with Sundeck
Outdoor Cabanas
Bark Park and Dog Wash Station
Pets Adored and Welcome
Clubroom
24-Hour Package Locker System
Premier Fitness Center with TRX Machines, Weights and Spin Bikes
Close to Shopping, Dining and Nightlife
Resident Events
Easy Access to I-75, Minutes to Downtown and I-635
Near Biking and Jogging Trails
Minutes to Medical City Dallas and Presby
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Preferred Employer Discount Available
Smoke-Free Community
Online Resident Services and Payments