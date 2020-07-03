All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:40 AM

10408 Shadow Bend Drive

10408 Shadowbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10408 Shadowbend Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime North Dallas Location! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Features Vaulted Ceilings, Tons of Natural Light, Granite Counters, Spacious Walk-In Closets and Much More! Quick, Easy Access to 635, I-75 and DNT! You Do Not Want to Miss Out on this Awesome Home! Schedule Your Showing Today!

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit is $350 per pet. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10408 Shadow Bend Drive have any available units?
10408 Shadow Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10408 Shadow Bend Drive have?
Some of 10408 Shadow Bend Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10408 Shadow Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10408 Shadow Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10408 Shadow Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10408 Shadow Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10408 Shadow Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 10408 Shadow Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10408 Shadow Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10408 Shadow Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10408 Shadow Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 10408 Shadow Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10408 Shadow Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 10408 Shadow Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10408 Shadow Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10408 Shadow Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

