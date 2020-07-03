10408 Shadow Bend Drive

Amenities
Prime North Dallas Location! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Features Vaulted Ceilings, Tons of Natural Light, Granite Counters, Spacious Walk-In Closets and Much More! Quick, Easy Access to 635, I-75 and DNT! You Do Not Want to Miss Out on this Awesome Home! Schedule Your Showing Today!
Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit is $350 per pet. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.