10333 Elam Road

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan concierge fireplace

This 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove is being updated and will be available to tour on or around October 15, 2018. The Available Date does not reflect a Move-In Date, and is subject to change based on weather, inspections and various factors. Please ask your leasing agent for an accurate Move-In Date.



This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, fireplace, and a fenced backyard!Thehome puts you minutes from area schools including William M Anderson Elementary and Gilbert Cuellar Sr Elementary, and area establishments including Kroger, The Home Depot, McDonalds, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Captain D's, Prosperity Bank and much more.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.