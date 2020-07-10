All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:50 AM

10328 Chelmsford Drive

10328 Chelmsford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10328 Chelmsford Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3-1 home located in Dallas. In proximity to I-20 and I-45. Nicely sized with a little over 1,000 sq ft which is considered larger for this floorplan for this neighborhood. The home is in great shape. This home has great curb appeal. The property is fenced in with a decent sized backyard. Washer dryer hookups are available, along with an attached garage with a remote.

The property has been updated with new paint on exterior, new blinds, New wood panels. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Property includes extra sliding door at rear for safety.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10328 Chelmsford Drive have any available units?
10328 Chelmsford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10328 Chelmsford Drive have?
Some of 10328 Chelmsford Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10328 Chelmsford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10328 Chelmsford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 Chelmsford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10328 Chelmsford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10328 Chelmsford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10328 Chelmsford Drive offers parking.
Does 10328 Chelmsford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10328 Chelmsford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 Chelmsford Drive have a pool?
No, 10328 Chelmsford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10328 Chelmsford Drive have accessible units?
No, 10328 Chelmsford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 Chelmsford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10328 Chelmsford Drive has units with dishwashers.

