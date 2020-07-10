10328 Chelmsford Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel oven

Adorable 3-1 home located in Dallas. In proximity to I-20 and I-45. Nicely sized with a little over 1,000 sq ft which is considered larger for this floorplan for this neighborhood. The home is in great shape. This home has great curb appeal. The property is fenced in with a decent sized backyard. Washer dryer hookups are available, along with an attached garage with a remote.



The property has been updated with new paint on exterior, new blinds, New wood panels. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Property includes extra sliding door at rear for safety.