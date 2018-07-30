10312 Bernardin Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is your next home! One block to Richland Park this recently updated, granite counter tops, new appliances, new paint, spacious half duplex that is ready for a new tenant. Large master with ensuite bathroom and FOUR closets! Open floor plan in the living room-dining room-kitchen. Wood burning fireplace with gas starter and built in shelving in the living room. Split bedrooms. Wood laminate, Tile and Carpet flooring. Rear entry two car garage with GDO and fenced back yard. Located in the heart of the Dallas Richardson boarder, near lots of restaurants and schools and easy access to 635 and 75. Don't miss out on this amazing home!