Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10312 Bernardin Circle
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:13 PM

10312 Bernardin Circle

10312 Bernardin Cir · No Longer Available
Location

10312 Bernardin Cir, Dallas, TX 75243
Whispering Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is your next home! One block to Richland Park this recently updated, granite counter tops, new appliances, new paint, spacious half duplex that is ready for a new tenant. Large master with ensuite bathroom and FOUR closets! Open floor plan in the living room-dining room-kitchen. Wood burning fireplace with gas starter and built in shelving in the living room. Split bedrooms. Wood laminate, Tile and Carpet flooring. Rear entry two car garage with GDO and fenced back yard. Located in the heart of the Dallas Richardson boarder, near lots of restaurants and schools and easy access to 635 and 75. Don't miss out on this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10312 Bernardin Circle have any available units?
10312 Bernardin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10312 Bernardin Circle have?
Some of 10312 Bernardin Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10312 Bernardin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10312 Bernardin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 Bernardin Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10312 Bernardin Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10312 Bernardin Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10312 Bernardin Circle offers parking.
Does 10312 Bernardin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10312 Bernardin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 Bernardin Circle have a pool?
No, 10312 Bernardin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10312 Bernardin Circle have accessible units?
No, 10312 Bernardin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 Bernardin Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10312 Bernardin Circle has units with dishwashers.

